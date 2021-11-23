SEC leverages NGX digital closing gong ceremony to commemorate World Investor Week

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rang the bell for financial literacy on the Nigerian Exchange Group’s digital closing gong platform on 22 November 2021 in commemoration of World Investor Week (WIW) 2021.

In delivering the opening remarks, Olumide Bolumole, Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, stated, “NGX is pleased to join the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market, the SEC and all securities exchanges in Nigeria to “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy” in honour of SEC’s commemoration of the 2021 World Investor Week. Financial literacy and inclusion remain a top priority for us at NGX and we continue to make it a priority to contribute our quota towards the achievement of key targets of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy through initiatives that encourage the wider investing public to develop investment habits. As the sustainable exchange championing Africa’s growth, we are, therefore, pleased to support the SEC on this laudable initiative.”

On his part the Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda represented by the Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Dayo Obisan, thanked NGX and the entire capital market community for providing the platform and supporting the SEC in its efforts to build a safe and vibrant capital market. He further stated, “The theme of this year’s World Investor Week is timely given the spate of fraudulent schemes being attempted in the market today. At SEC, we continue to collaborate with stakeholders to educate the public and raise the necessary awareness to ensure investors can indeed protect themselves.”

It would be recalled that NGX commemorated World Investor Week from 4 – 10 October 2021 by implementing a number of activities including hosting a free webinar and an Instagram Live session on how retail investors can take advantage of the opportunities in the capital market and make sustainable investing. Its activities culminated in a virtual Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy with Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, PiggyVest, Odunayo Eweniyi.