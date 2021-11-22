Nigeria’s SEC commemorates World Investor Week 2021

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in collaboration with the Financial Literacy Technical Committee (FLTC), has joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 5th edition of the 2021 World Investor Week (WIW).

The week-long event being coordinated by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) holds from Monday November 22 to Friday November 26, 2021 with the theme; “Sustainable Finance, Frauds and Scams Prevention”.

The IOSCO WIW is an annual week-long global campaign that aims at promoting investor education and protection, as well as strengthening collaborations among member jurisdictions.

According to a statement by the Management of the SEC, among the activities slated for the event are interaction by officials of the Commission with the public through television interviews, newspaper articles, social media handles and a host of other events to reach out to a broader audience on topics and issues regarding investor education and protection that are considered relevant to retail investors nationwide.

“As part of the planned activities to commemorate the week, the Commission, and the Financial Literacy Technical Committee (FLTC), will host a webinar titled “Relevance of Sustainable Finance in an Emerging Capital Market” and “Frauds and Scams in the Capital Market: Identification and Prevention”.

“The SEC and other stakeholders in the capital market have, over time, frequently sought to enhance the level and quality of financial literacy in Nigeria. Major among the recent initiatives is the plan to introduce capital market studies in Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions; a project which has reached an advanced stage.

“The essence of this year’s event cannot be overemphasized given the peculiar state of world affairs as succinctly stated by Ashley Alder, Chair of the IOSCO Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, that, “Financial education is key to supporting investor protection locally and worldwide.

The Commission further stated that the 2021 WIW highlights IOSCO’s firm commitment to financial education initiatives which enable retail investors to have the confidence to participate in financial markets on a properly informed basis. This is particularly important during these challenging times.”

“In line with the above, the SEC is poised in this 5thedition of the WIW, to sustain the milestone that has been achieved in deepening investor education and increasing financial literacy among the investors.

“Therefore, the SEC enjoins Stakeholders nationwide to be part of the event in their own little way in order to create the needed awareness in educating and protecting the investors” The Commission added.