Nigeria ranks second in cybersecurity readiness in Africa —Report

Nigeria has ranked as the second most cybersecurity-ready country in Africa, according to a security culture report by KnowBe4.

“Nigeria ranks second at 75 percent in the charge of cybersecurity readiness. Kenya leads at 76 percent readiness with Ghana taking third place with 74 percent, indicating significant progress in cybersecurity, evidenced by its climb in the Global Cybersecurity Index, reflecting the region’s commitment to cybersecurity excellence,” the firm said.

According to Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy for the security awareness company, organisations evaluated across 20 African countries exhibited an average security culture score of 72, reflecting a moderate level of readiness in security culture.

“The security culture score is a global measure used to evaluate organisations based on their approach to security, explained Javvad Malik, Lead Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4. “This score reflects how much importance different entities worldwide place on cybersecurity within their organisational culture. In today’s interconnected world, where a mobile device in a remote area can access sensitive accounts, working in isolation on security is no longer effective.”