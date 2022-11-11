Tech hubs should be seen as tertiary institutions – Experts

As the world continues to evolve technologically, increasing the need for tech talents, experts say it’s imperative for tech hubs to be upgraded to tertiary institutions to meet its demand.

Experts and stakeholders in the tech ecosystem disclosed this at the graduation of the third cohort of The Bulb Africa, an African tech talent incubator, Devthon 1.0.

Wande Adams, the CEO, and co-founder of The Bulb Africa, while briefing the press emphasized the need for governments to support tech hubs.

“We need more tech hubs, more backing for tech hubs, and government interventions, as educational systems are churning out lawyers and engineers that don’t have hands-on skill sets,” Adams said.

“A lot of startup founders are products of different tech hubs across the country. So hubs are platforms that will not just create employment but also create businesses.”

He explained that there’s a value chain that comes with empowering Tech hubs.

According to him, these tech hubs will create more businesses, the businesses will employ people, these employees will pay taxes, and even if they emigrate out of the country, they’ll send remittances back into the country.

The co-founder stated that tech hubs are less attractive to investors than fintech, noting that only impact investors are usually willing to invest in it.

Additionally, Adams highlighted Pledges inc, a San Francisco charity organization. Pledges provided The Bulb Institute funds as a career training bond for intending applicants who do not have the appropriate funds needed to pay Fellowship’s tuition.

He said, “the partnership is set to advance The Bulb Africa’s effort to bridge the talent gap in Africa by upskilling youths with in-demand tech skills and reiterating Pledges’ commitment to supporting projects that offer significant value.”

Tosin Osunkoya, co-founder, The Bulb Africa, and co-managing partner Commercio Partners spoke on the need for both government and private institutions to see investment in People (talent) as a medium or long-term investment that will yield great returns just as it is for the Indians.

Osunkoya said technology could facilitate and promote growth in a country’s GDP.

“Nigeria is largely dependent on trade and services, which sits on the back of technology. If you invest in people that will drive this, the ripple effect will be enormous,” he said.

He added that the clarion call is for more companies like oil and gas, banking, and FMCG to partner with tech and should take this as a pet program to reduce unemployment and grow the economy.

Similarly, Wande explained that the need to empower talents with adequate soft or hard skills in tech to meet world standards, coupled with solving the dipping unemployment rate in Africa, informed the decision for The Bulb Africa.

The event took place on Saturday at The bulb Africa Jibowu, with a graduation ceremony of 52 students from the fellowship at the bulb programme, a 4–6-month training program that offered practical experiences in courses such as JavaScript, DevOps, Data Analytics, and more.

Some graduating fellows pitched and showcased their work and possibly secured employment from sponsors and partners.

There were awards and prize presentations to students who did well during the cohort.

Majemu Olowodola, product manager at Chakka, was a keynote speaker at the event. She spoke to the graduating students on how to fast-track their tech careers.

Olowodola encouraged the graduating fellows to set goals, be a badass, network, buga, get the money and be consistent were the six steps she outlined to fast-track one’s tech career.

Osunkoya further admonished the graduating cohort to be symbiotic and bring back to the program that has trained them in these skills.

Olufunto Oyewole, the best graduating fellow, extends gratitude to the hub, stating that the bulb was a ladder for him in his career path.