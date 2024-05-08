TikTok sues US government over sell bill

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the United States over the sell or ban bill imposed on its parent company, ByteDance.

According to a Bloomberg report, TikTok argued that the bill poses a significant threat to free speech and stands to negatively impact creators and small business owners who rely on the platform for economic opportunities.

The company said it has already invested over $1.5 billion to establish a separate entity for its US operations and has agreed to be overseen by American tech giant Oracle Corp.

According to a filing submitted to the US Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia, TikTok said, “For the first time in history, Congress has enacted a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban, and bars every American from participating in a unique online community with more than 1 billion people worldwide.”

Despite efforts led by Shou Chew, TikTok’s chief executive officer, US lawmakers remain concerned about potential national security risks associated with China accessing user data and disseminating propaganda to approximately 170 million Americans, representing nearly half of the US population.

TikTok’s lawsuit outlines several alleged violations by the US government, including infringements upon the First Amendment, prohibitions on legislation targeting specific groups, violations of the Fifth Amendment’s equal protection clause, and unconstitutional takings.

The company warns that the enactment of the law will inevitably lead to the shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025, thereby silencing the 170 million Americans who utilise the platform for communication in unique and irreplaceable ways.

As the legal dispute surrounding TikTok unfolds, it highlights the intricate interplay between national security considerations, the protection of free speech rights, and the regulatory oversight of digital platforms within an increasingly interconnected global landscape.