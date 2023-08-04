Soludo commissions innovative centre for Anambra youths’ development

Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State has commissioned the take-off centre of the Solution Innovation District (SID) in Awka.

The Innovation District, which is a one-stop shop for youths in the areas of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, will provide training, incubation, and access to investment to spur the growth of the startup ecosystem in the State.

During the event, Governor Soludo congratulated the 20,000 Anambra youths who recently participated in the initial training programme of the Solution Innovation District, ‘LevelUp Anambra’ for acquiring various digital skills online. While the best beneficiaries of the “Level Up Anambra” digital training were presented with laptops.

He thanked Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation for partnering with the State government to make the program a reality, revealing that the current Government House will become the permanent site of the Solution Innovation District once he moves into the new government house currently under construction.

According to him, SID is a sign of the state government’s commitment to developing Anambra youths.

“Nigeria must embrace necessary disruptive changes, removing subsidies and floating exchange rates. Opening this district at a critical time is auspicious. Our greatest resource is human capital, to be mined for infinite elasticity. Youth must seize opportunities in ongoing disruptions and control the future with foresight and planning.”

“In a digital age, human capital appreciates with continuous usage. We must keep on innovating and acquiring multiple scalable skills to control the future.

“We want the youths and children of Ndi Anambra to be prepared for this future- invention, innovation, and technology,” Governor Soludo said.

Chinwe Okoli, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, thanked the Governor for his commitment in actualizing the vision which she explained is quite timely.

“Solution Innovation District is a platform for you to innovate, create, ideate, invent, and give your talents the wings to fly. Yes, many of you here are a bundle of talents. You can create wonderful solutions and guess what? Now is the time with S.I.D. SID is a place where you Think outside the box, think even without a box, Think big and Explore your immense potential.

“At SID, we provide you a steady power supply, high-speed internet, basic amenities, and clean and conducive office space for you to focus on building your dream solutions across sectors.”

“SID program includes business incubation, digital skills training, business acceleration, angel investment, and outsourcing of the best talents out of Anambra. We also have plans to democratize innovation through schools and SID mini hubs in various locations”, she said.

Patrick Agha Mba, Commissioner for Youth Development, and Christian Udechukwu, Commissioner for Industry respectively said that the district is in line with Governor Soludo’s commitment to develop Anambra youths.

Somtochukwu Udeze, Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, Head of Service, Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour), Chief Protocol Officer, and other Members of Anambra State Executive Council, Members of Anambra State House of Assembly, Transition Committee Chairmen, among others, attended the event.