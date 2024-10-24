Verve surpasses 70m payment cards as issuance hit 40% in 15 months

Verve Payment Cards in Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest consumer markets and its pioneer country of issuance, have now surpassed 70 million issued payment cards to date, further consolidating its growing market share in Nigeria, in terms of payment card issuance and transactions.

According to the company, this development comes 15 months after the scheme announced it had issued 50 million payment cards in Nigeria in July last year, translating to over 40 percent growth in issuance volumes Year-on-Year.

Vincent Ogbunude, CEO of Verve International, asserted that Verve continues to provide innovative ways to make transactions and payment more secure and convenient for customers, not only in Nigeria across Africa and beyond, whilst providing unparalleled business value for business partners from both issuing and acquiring perspectives.

He said: “At Verve International, we continue to consolidate our delivery of global-standard payment solutions although essentially tailored to economic and operational realities of the markets where we play across Africa, whilst leveraging value-adding partnerships that ensure we scale our impact and turbo-charge financial inclusion on the African continent.

“We are greatly delighted again at this point to celebrate another phenomenal milestone, having added 20 million new payment cards to our base in Nigeria, for which we are extremely appreciative of our issuing partners as well as our loyal cardholders…”

Verve had earlier launched the fifth edition of its Goodlife National Consumer Promo, a reward program designed to engage and reward its millions of cardholders. The promo, which runs from August 15 to December 31, 2024, offers instant discounts and rewards for Verve cardholders at selected merchants and retail outlets across Nigeria, including NNPC Retail Limited, Addide, The Place, Sweet Sensation and Chowdeck, among others.

Verve International, a subsidiary of the Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading integrated digital payments and commerce enabler is the first EMV-certified pan-African domestic payment card scheme (a subsidiary of the Interswitch Group), issuing cards and payment solutions to individuals, issuers, and organizations; and remains committed to pushing the boundaries in terms of customer experience and payment possibilities.

