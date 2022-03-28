SLOT gets quality management certification from Standard Organisation of Nigeria

SLOT System, a Nigerian-based retail company for mobile phones, computers, accessories, and electronics has formally received a certificate for Quality Management System (QMS) from Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).

This came after SLOT met the necessary requirements of ISO 9001-2015.

ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The certificate according to SON recognizes SLOT Systems Limited’s role in the provision of retail and after-sales support service of durable mobile phones, computers, and related electronics accessories.

Farouk Salim, Director General, SON represented by Nwaomy Olujie, Deputy Director MSC at SON, during the presentation disclosed that the certificate now provides the organization a robust, globally recognized, and acceptable solution to address the challenges associated with consistently meeting business and regulatory requirements.

“The adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System framework, therefore, reflects a commitment to one of your strategic goals geared towards delivery service with high ethical standards.

“It also ensures that you consistently provide products and services that meet customers’ requirements while managing the internal and external issues and addressing the risks and opportunities associated with the sales of mobile devices and provision of support service,” Farouk said.

Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO of SLOT System Ltd, while speaking on this milestone stated that the company has intentionally worked towards excellence over the years by putting in active service, respecting professionalism in the business, and intentionally working to be a global brand.

“SLOT System is now a certified member. We now have the right to do business in the global market. We can do business with companies like Amazon, Google, Tesla, and the rest of them. These are global brands that are always looking out for companies like SLOT,” Ezeigbo said.

The CEO noted that the certificate is a testament to the hard work and efforts the company has put in over the years into the provision of quality products and services.

Farouk explained that the system, having been certified, has been placed on annual surveillance audits to track effectiveness, and where non-conformances are observed and corrected, the system will retain the certificate within a specified time frame.

Meanwhile, the Director said the certificate will be withdrawn, if the structures in place for certification break down and necessary corrective actions are not taken on observed non-conformances.

SON urged SLOT system to ensure that its operations remain standard and up to date to reap the benefits of ISO approach to Quality management and encouraged other organizations to emulate the milestone which remains commendable.