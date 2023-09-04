SIMS, Samsung mark 3 decades redefining consumer electronics in Africa

SIMS Nigeria Limited, a consumer electronics company in Nigeria has announced its 30th anniversary as a trusted partner to Samsung, marking the longest-standing consumer electronics partnership in Africa.

The company which was established in 1987, has consistently adapted to meet the evolving needs of the industry, making it a pioneer in the field.

Speaking at the flag-off event tagged: “SAMSUNG/SIMS 30 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS PARTNERSHIP”. Fab Uzor, the Executive Director of Corporate Services at SIMS Nigeria Limited, shared his thoughts on this significant milestone.

“Our 30 years with Samsung represent a remarkable journey for SIMS. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Samsung, our loyal customers, and our dedicated employees for their unwavering support and trust throughout this incredible journey.”

“As we look to the future, we are excited to announce that SIMS remains committed to delivering all tech-driven and eco-friendly products by Samsung to our valued customers. This celebration will span six days, from September 4th to 9th, 2023,” he said to newsmen present at the event.

Over the past three decades, SIMS has steadfastly committed to its customers, aiming to deliver exceptional, premium, durable, and stylish products. What has set SIMS apart is its unwavering dedication to providing excellent services, the responsiveness and commitment of its staff, the prompt service of its service centers, and the scale of solutions it offers.

Throughout its 30-year journey, SIMS has nurtured a strong and enduring partnership with Samsung, leveraging Samsung’s quality products and technology to exceed the expectations of its numerous customers.

The company takes immense pride in blending creativity with efficiency, using cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of customer requirements to earn a reputation for delivering high-quality products.

As part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations, customers will enjoy substantial savings of up to 30 percent on all Samsung products purchased at SIMS Digital Centres nationwide. This promotion demonstrates SIMS’ commitment to delivering high-quality Samsung products at competitive prices.