Samsung Unpacked: More foldable devices hit smartphone market

Samsung is not letting off on the foldable devices market as it plans to get more consumers to “Join the Flipside”, a tagline for the much anticipated Unpacked event which was held for the first time at its global headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

The event was streamed live on the Samsung.com platform to global audiences including Nigeria where celebrities such as Mr. Macaroni turned up to witness the launch of the latest foldable devices from the company.

The “flip side” left a touch on almost every item about the launch, from flippable media invites to curved screen ads.

The biggest reveal of the event were the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Many rumours have revealed some of the features expected on the devices prior to the launch.

Details later…