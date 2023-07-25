From Bird to X: How Twitter becomes everything app

Elon Musk announced the rebranding of Twitter into X over the weekend in a move to create an everything app with unlimited interactivity.

Twitter is now X after a radical rebranding over the weekend.

The iconic bird logo was replaced throughout the social network with a new X logo, and the official @Twitter account was also renamed to X.

In a tweet on Monday, Musk, who bought the social network in October 2022, explained why the rebrand matters, saying “it is part of his broader effort to recast the social media platform into a so-called “everything app” and claimed the bird branding did not fit that goal.”

The billionaire said he acquired Twitter “both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app” and the rebranding was not “simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.”

Musk said the Twitter name made sense “when it was just 140-character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting,” but the site was very different now, allowing users to post “almost anything, including several hours of video.”

“In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communication and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name doesn’t make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird,” he said.

The rebranding is no surprise to those who follow Musk, as he has mentioned plans for a comprehensive social platform that offers more than text-based updates.

In the aspect of creator payment, the user no longer needs to have a subscription button, and 5 million impressions per month to get payouts.

Other updates that will likely come with the Everything app include the Ads app being available to 100 countries (meaning that these countries will be able to share ads revenue with Twitter).

The term followers will be changed, possibly to “viewers”.

The bookmarking feature is underwhelming and is receiving updates like bookmarking straight from timelines, search features for bookmarks, and weekly emails with saved bookmarks.

The Highlights Tab, although this has been implemented but not many people use it.

Musk confirmed Twitter will show shadowbans directly on users’ profiles. Also, the bans will include the active shadowban, the reason for the ban, and potentially a solution.

Video update has been made as well, with the maximum video length on the platform reaching 10 hours, with picture-in-picture video watching enabled, live streaming video having a high priority and will be implemented soon, and A Smart TV App.

The current reporting system is very long and cluttered, and the Everything app is here to make it easier to report accounts. Abuse will be heavily punished.

If done right, X would become half of the global financial system. The vision is to create the most efficient database for the thing that is money. Musk also confirmed that he intends to make Twitter a financial platform.

Other features of Twitter/X that users might see include A dating platform, an e-commerce platform, and many others.