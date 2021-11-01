SHAREit Lite to enable Nigerians without internet share high-speed files

Nigerians without access to internet connection or with phones without data can now share high-speed files on their mobile devices using the SHAREit Lite.

Launched in November, SHAREit Lite is propelled by a mission to make digital content accessible to every Nigerian. It plans to achieve this by simplifying the process of near-distance peer-to-peer file transfer for Nigerian users.

The company noted in a statement that 92.4 percent of the total internet users in Nigeria are from smartphones and this number is likely to grow beyond 140 million people by 2026, an indication of the continued growth of mobile internet connectivity in the country.

SHAREit Lite says the growth in digital inter-connectivity of people is expected to have a corresponding uptick in the rate that files such as images, videos, music, movies, comedy shows, and other entertainment content are shared. However, this growth could be challenged due to the limited network infrastructure in Africa. The infrastructure is insufficient to meet the growing file transfer needs of users despite that digital content transmission plays a vital part in emerging markets.

“SHAREit Lite is laced with unique features that afford users file transfer flexibility and high-speed transmission as well as cross-platform transfer across Android, iOS and Web devices. All file types are speedily shared on the app,” the statement read.

Broadly, as the world sets to recover from the global pandemic, other use cases for larger file sharing are surfacing in recent times, especially in the study and corporate fields where large documents need to be exchanged very fast and without barriers or time lags.

SHAREit Lite which can be downloaded on the Google Store wants to enable a much lighter file-transmission route for users by condensing its numerous features into an APK-Lite app to maximize the running efficiency, speedy file transfer and ultimately save time.

Currently, the number of mobile users in Nigeria has exceeded 100 million. Such a huge user base requires an efficient solution to satisfy files exchange needs on a daily basis.

Android is by far the most preferred operating system in the African region with 88.47 percent of the market share.

High internet charges and low internet accessibility and connectivity make it a good potential market to solve the day-to-day issues of people through the app.

SHAREit Lite’s condensed solution will take away the pain point of lengthy file-sharing times, enable high file transfer speed with a smaller easy-to-use apk which people can easily download.

Also within the SHAREit Lite app is a file manager that cleans junk content and ultimately tackles the problem of low storage on phones.