More information technology (IT) officers in Nigeria are upgrading their security skills in readiness for the rising incidences of Ransomware. The “IT Security Team: 2021 and Beyond,” survey by Sophos showed that a vast majority of IT teams in Nigeria faced a rise in cyberattacks (87%) and a heavier security workload (91%) over the course…

