REVIEW: What’s new on iPhone 14?

Apple recently announced its new iPhone 14 lineup alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and the newest Airpods pro.

The iPhone 14 pro and the iPhone 14 pro max are the most outstanding models of the iPhone with the new camera redesign, which leaves a clean pill-shaped camera cutout in the middle of the top part of the screen. The non-pro models have been made to stand out from the pro models by giving them the same specs as the iPhone 13.

Camera

For a long period of time, the phone has only come with a 12MP camera, which has been their highest rating for the main back camera between the ultrawide and telephoto lenses. The iPhone 14 Pro takes it to another level by featuring a new 48MP main camera, which allows you to combine four pixels into one to produce brighter and more detailed shots. The ProRAW mode on the iPhone can also capture uncompressed 48MP images, which gives you greater editing flexibility. The regular iPhone 14 doesn’t come with a 48MP camera, a marked difference from the Pro and non-Pro models.

Display

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch, OLED, 2796 x 1290 pixel display with a 1Hz-120Hz ProMotion, Always-on Display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Pro comes with the super retina XDR OLED with a 120Hz display. This makes the display of the iPhone 14 models a lot clearer and more vibrant than the previous iPhone models.

Dynamic island

In place of the notch, Apple placed a wide pill-shaped cut-out for Face ID and the front camera, which Apple is calling the Dynamic Island. It adapts to certain information and notification from certain apps and gives it a nice and subtle animation when it comes up.

Hardware and specs

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on the latest A16 bionic chipset which offers a performance increase compared to the former A15 that the standard iPhone 14 Plus runs on. It gives them an edge over their competitors in the smartphone market.

In terms of storage, the iPhone 14 starts at 128GB with options for 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The U.S model of the iPhone 14 does not come with a SIM tray since the major SIM carriers in the U.S offer eSIM.

The iPhone 14 comes in 4 colours which are Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and [product] Red. while the Pro models comes in Space Black, Gold, Silver, and Deep Purple.

New features

The iPhone 14 comes with two new features which are crash detection and satellite messaging.

Crash detection

Apple claims The iPhone 14 Pro models can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services if a user is unresponsive after a 10-second countdown.

Satellite messaging

Apple says that the new iPhone 14 can help users directly identify a satellite and connect to it. After connection, it takes less than 15 seconds to send a message if the user has a clear view of the sky. In other conditions such as cloudy weather, it may take a few minutes.