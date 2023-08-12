Rema breaks King Sunny Ade’s 41-Year-Old Billboard Record

Nigerian music star Rema has broken Afro juju legend King Sunny Ade’s 41-year-old record on the US Billboard Albums chart. Rema’s album, ‘Rave and Roses,’ has successfully held its ground on the charts for an astonishing 30 weeks, exceeding the previous record of 29 weeks set by the Afro-juju icon.

The album, characterized by its infectious melodies and standout tracks, has captivated audiences worldwide. Songs such as ‘Soundgasm’ and ‘Calm Down’ immediately caught the attention of local fans upon their release, swiftly turning them into instant hits within the country.

However, the turning point for Rema’s global recognition came with the release of ‘Calm Down,’ remix featuring American pop star Selena Gomez. The dynamic collaboration proved to be a potent combination, catapulting the song to unparalleled success on an international scale.

Since its release, ‘Calm Down’ has transcended borders, resonating with music lovers from various cultures and amassing an unprecedented level of popularity. The song’s infectious beats and uplifting lyrics, along with the star power brought by Selena Gomez, have undoubtedly propelled it into a global phenomenon.

Rema’s triumph on the US Billboard Albums chart not only demonstrates his exceptional talent but also signifies the growing influence of Nigerian music on the global stage. This feat showcases the immense opportunity both Afrobeats stars and their international counterparts can leverage on to boost their listener audiences globally.

As the music industry continues to evolve, Rema’s record-breaking achievement highlights the ever-expanding boundaries of artistic expression and cultural exchange.

With ‘Rave and Roses’ and its success, Rema has firmly positioned himself as a trailblazer, carving his path towards becoming one of the most influential artists of his generation inspiring future generations of musicians.