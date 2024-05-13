Subsea cable fix brings internet speed boost for Nigeria

Internet connectivity in Nigeria is set to improve following the repair of subsea cables that caused an outage in March 2024 in Nigeria and several West African countries.

This follows the announcement by MainOne that it has repaired its subsea cable, a major carrier of internet capacity to Nigeria. In a statement, the digital infrastructure company noted that with the help of regional partners, maintenance providers, vessel owners, and permitting authorities, it has completed the necessary repairs to its submarine cable system and has resumed regular operations.

In March, seismic activity on the seabed caused internet disruption in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and other African countries. The disruption was caused by damage to four cables bringing internet capacity to the region from Europe.

Read also: Cable repairs to take 8 weeks as internet disruptions persist in West Africa

The affected cables included the West African Cable System (WACS), African Coast to Europe (ACE), SAT3, and MainOne, which impacted internet speed and access in the region.

According to MainOne, it provided restoration capacity and rerouted traffic on its network to other functional subsea cables during the repairs to minimise the impact on its customers.

Funke Opeke, the managing director of MainOne, said, “We are immensely grateful for the support and collaboration of our partners, the patience of our valued customers, and the unwavering commitment of our team during this outage.”