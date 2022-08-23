Rack Centre gets ISO 45001 certification, to improve operating environments

Rack Centre, an Actis majority owned data centre and the carrier and cloud -neutral Tier III data centre in West Africa, has obtained the BSI ISO 45001 certification.

The certification acquired by the only International Finance Corporation (IFC) Edge certified data centre, is an international standard for health and safety work developed by national and international committees, independent of governments.

“We welcome this new addition to our array of BSI ISO certifications as it demonstrates vividly Rack Centre’s commitment to the safety of its workplace and a conducive environment for the workforce.

“We are concerned about the physical and mental wellbeing of our workforce and so dedicated to creating a favourable and internationally benchmarked environment for them. We will continuously evaluate and improve our practices, to ensure we provide a safe environment for our workforce, clients, and community,” Ezekiel Egboye, Chief Operating Officer, Rack Centre, said.

The BSI ISO 45001 is designed to help organisations of all sizes and industries put in place a safe working environment for their employees and will among other benefits enable Rack Centre to reduce workplace injuries, illnesses and create better, safer working conditions.

Founded in 2012, Rack Centre provides data centre colocation services and unrestricted interconnect between carriers and customers. According to the company, this gives customers a technically superior, physically more secure and lower cost environment for their information systems.

Rack Centre says it is one of the few data centres in the region to obtain the BSI ISO 45001 certification and this is in addition to previous ISO certifications obtained– the ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, an Information Security Management System and the ISO 22301-2012, Business Continuity Management Certification.

The certification also covers Rack Centre’s data centre campus expansion which increases the current data centre capacity from 1.5MW to 13MW and is slated for delivery in 2023.

Its clients include over 45 telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), global Tier 1 networks and pan Africa international carriers, including direct connection to all five undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa and every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa.