Pan African Towers Appoints Azeez Amida as CEO

Pan African Towers (PAT), Nigerian telecom and digital infrastructure provider has appointed Azeez Amida as its Chief Executive Officer to oversee business operations.

This appointment effective from 1′ April, 2022, according to PAT is aimed to strengthen the company’s position as Nigeria’s indigenous telecom and digital infrastructure provider.

According to the Service Provider, Amida had worked with IHS in Nigeria and Rwanda with his last role as CEO, where he led the company to become the fastest-growing operations in 13 markets.

He was also the consulting Chief Operating and Growth Officer for Merit Telecoms where he supported the company to align its operations with global best practice and position it to attract institutional investors.

He has a solid understanding of emerging markets and brings over 18 years of professional experience, cutting across six countries and twelve industries including Telecommunications, FMCG, Healthcare, Agri-business, Investment Banking, Private equity, and financial advisory among others. .

Read also: Lilian Olubi, CEO, EFG Hermes Nigeria Ltd

Oluwole Adeleke, Chairman of Pat, while reacting to the appointment described Amida as a young professional who brings with expertise in the operation of telecom and digital infrastructure assets across the African market, add that the Board of Directors is pleased to welcome him at a critical period when telecom economy is fast growing.

Amida, while commenting on the appointment expressed delight and assures commitment to hardwork in the discharge of his duties.

“It is indeed an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead the management of PAT and I am delighted that I will be working with a highly-skilled team, and together, we will build a leading strong and competitive indigenous telecomm and digital infrastructure company,” Amida said.

Amida is a graduate of Economics and an alumnus of the IE Business School, Spain. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and the author of the soon-to-be-released book, EPE Principle: Understanding the Opportunity Cycle.