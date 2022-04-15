Lilian Olubi, CEO, EFG Hermes Nigeria Ltd

Lilian is a skilled finance and investment professional with over twenty years’ experience in capital markets and demonstrated capabilities in business development, acquisition integration, strategic planning, funding and leadership.

She is the Chief Executive Officer of EFG Hermes Nigeria, a leading investment firm providing equities trading and actionable investment research to its domestic and international corporate clients. (Formerly Primera Africa Securities before its acquisition by EFG Hermes Group, a 30-year old financial services corporation in 13 countries across 4 continents, listed on both the London and Cairo Stock Exchanges).

Lilian is an authorised dealing clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and Associate of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments, UK.

She is also a board director and advisor for Volition, Winock Solar, Primera Microfinance Bank and NextGen FLX.

Lilian is a member of the governing council, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, a boardroom Judge of The Next Titan, which is a successful entrepreneurship reality show that provides opportunities to young entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas.

Read also: Standard Chartered launches support scheme for women to advance financially

She is also a Founding Partner and member of the Board of Directors of Primera Africa Group. She is an advocate of social capitalism as the engine house of a great economy.

As CEO of EFG Hermes Nigeria Ltd, she has the responsibility of providing effective leadership for the work force, directing and participating in growth activities to support the business objectives and mission to be the choice broker for unprecedented access to Sub-Saharan business opportunities.

EFG Hermes Nigeria, (formerly Primera Africa Securities) is a top brokerage firm by value traded on the NSE providing equities sales, trading and execution, actionable investment research and corporate access.

Their clients include International sell-side brokers, foreign fund managers, hedge funds, family offices, local pension fund administrators, insurance companies, corporations and HNIs.

EFG Hermes Nigeria Securities Brokerage is an expansion of the EFG Hermes Frontier Markets team, the largest team across the Firm’s MENA footprint and a consistent leader of rankings across various exchanges.

EFG Hermes Nigeria provides unprecedented access to high-level, incisive research that provides fresh insights into key sectors and equities as well as in-depth economic and strategy reports tailored to the Nigerian market.

As Chief Executive Officer of Primera Africa Securities Limited, Olubi was responsible for defining the company’s strategy and framework, directing company operations to meet its goals. She also had the responsibility of directing the short and long term planning and budget development to support strategic business goals and provided leadership for workforce and oversaw all finances, business development, marketing, human resources and administrative affairs