Standard Chartered launches support scheme for women to advance financially

In a bid to help women advance financially and sustainably, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, a leading international banking group has launched its double-packed proposition for women called ‘Women Banking and Women Winning with Wealth’ (WWWW).

The event which took place last month at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos state was an evening of entertainment and conversations around women creating and protecting their wealth.

According to the Bank, the unique and well-researched offering will enable women entrepreneurs to acquire comprehensive financial and investment support as well as mentoring to start and grow their own businesses, increase their net worth, expand their investment capacity, achieve financial stability, and more.

Speaking at the event, Dayo Aderugbo, its head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing highlighted how the Bank works as one in pursuit of their goal, to reduce gender inequality and empower women development through financial education, opportunity and stability.

“For us as women, there has never been a more important time to express ourselves and strive for success in the areas that matter most, which include wellness, security, financial stability, freedom, and most importantly, to be the best version of ourselves,” Aderugbo said.

He adds, “At Standard Chartered, we also recognize that we need to lean into this moment, to support and accelerate change, innovation and transformation that benefit every human being, especially women.”

Bisi Oke, the acting head of business banking, explained that the new offering will provide quality financial and non-financial support to boost productivity and increase economic diversification for businesswomen and businesses with women as majority shareholders.

“We have researched extensively, and the core focus is to ensure that we fill the gender gap. Our propositions, informed by several factors, include cost-saving on business accounts where clients get a zero percent maintenance fee on any business account they open,” Oke explained.

She further added that the Bank has affordable loans of up to N20 million at discounted rates that are non-collateralized. “We also have investment advisors who will hold one-on-one engagements with these business owners to help them grow their wealth.”

Chidinma Obi and Uzoamaka Obul, two clients, recounted their separate experiences opening business accounts with Standard Chartered Bank, giving their assessment of the bank’s service delivery.

While Obi commended the relationship managers for their patience and diligence in walking clients through the process and answering questions they may have, Obul encouraged more women to not just put money away as savings but “do some borrowing from the bank to make investments. I encourage all women to join priority bankers.”

The event also had in attendance prominent figures such as AdesuaEtomi-Wellington, DakoreEgbuson-Akande, Lanre da Silva, BankeMeshida-Lawal, Nicole Chikwe and Tobi Ayeni (aka MissTechy).