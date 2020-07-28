Nigerian fintech TeamApt says ‘no data’ leaked in source code breach

TeamApt, a Nigerian payment company has said that no data nor configuration was leaked in a recent source code leak involving dozens of companies across industries like technology, finance, retail, food, ecommerce, and manufacturing which source codes following a misconfiguration in their software.

Till Kottman, a Swiss-based IT consultant posted a list of about 50 companies that at some point had their source code exposed.

Source code also referred simply as the ‘source’ of a program, describes a computer program written in a high-level language that is converted into object code or machine code by a compiler. Source code is the stage where a programmer can read and modify a computer program. It contains variable declarations, instructions, functions, loops, and other statements that tell the program how to function.

A leak could expose critical information belonging to an organisation and customers. The affected companies in the latest hack include Microsoft, Adobe, Johnson Controls; GE; AMD; Lenovo; Motorola, Qualcomm; Mediatek; Disney; Daimler; Roblox, Nintendo; TeamApt; and various organisations in software, hardware, healthcare, finance, automotive, travel, and industrial sectors.

“The leak was caused by an internal static code analysis tool used to scanning for application vulnerabilities,” Tosin Eniolorunda, CEO of TeamApt told BusinessDay. “No data nor configuration was leaked. We have also gotten the hackers to delete the source codes with no prejudice. We have now patched the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool vulnerability and put more security measures in place.”

Kottman said that the source code that was made public mostly proprietarily, comes from exposed DevOps infrastructure. He assured that data with the potential to put people in danger were not released. There was also an effort to censor any credentials they found before making the code public.

“There are multiple aspects to this. It will hopefully show some companies that their own infrastructure also needs to be protected,” Kottman said. “I am also very curious and so are many other people, and this gives an interesting inside view into how (unfortunately often badly) proprietary projects are built.”