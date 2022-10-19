Nigeria tech ecosystem gets Startup law as President signs bill

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Startup bill into law at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, three months after it was passed by both floors of the National Assembly.

The Startup Bill now known as the Nigeria Startup Act 2022 is a collaboration between the executive and stakeholders in the startup ecosystem in Nigeria. Its objective is to create an enabling environment for tech-based startups in Nigeria.

Details later…