The Nigerian government has moved the deadline for the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) and subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise till April 6, 2021. This is coming weeks after the government ended the linkage exercise – precisely 19 January – and telecom operators moved over 47.8 million unique phone lines to the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login