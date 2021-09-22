NIGCOMSAT gets new key performance index from Pantami

Isa Ali Pantami the minister of communication and digital economy, recently tasked the management and staff of NIGCOMSAT Ltd on a new performance index KPI capable of transforming the agency into an opportunity-driven entity capable of taking on risk in the Nigerian ICT sector.

Abimbola Alale, the managing Director of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, said this as she unveiled two new subsidiary companies created within NIGCOMSAT, to stakeholders and channel partners last week.

Abimbola stated that based on the directives of the minister of communications and digital economy, NIGCOMSAT is positioning itself for potential opportunities and risk, hence the creation of operational structures to facilitate its business aspirations.

“As we strive to achieve our vision to be the leading satellite communication solutions provider in Nigeria and Africa, NIGCOMSAT in 2020, obtained approval to form two subsidiary companies SUBCOs. Firstly is the Satellite Infrastructure Company SIC which will provide satellite upstream services such as Transponder Leasing, and In-orbit-Testing services, Carrier Spectrum Management services. And secondly, the Satellite Broadband and Broadcasting Company SBBC set to provide satellite downstream services such as broadband internet services, Broadcasting DTH services, amongst others,” she said.

NIGCOMSAT is one of the key players in the Nigeria National broadband plan NNBP 2020-2025 as published by the federal ministry of communications and digital economy and launched by President Muhammadu Buhari. The forum highlighted the contributions of NIGCOMSAT Ltd as a national digital economy service infrastructure providing satellite communication solutions to an array of customers.

Gbenga Adebayo the chairman association of licensed telecom operators of Nigeria spoke on the modest contributions of NIGCOMSAT and about the operations of the company. He urged NIGCOMSAT debtors to endeavour to pay up within a given time for services rendered.

“Satellite operations are key to telecommunications growth in the country, so NIGCOMSAT Ltd should be guided to succeed by all stakeholders,” said Adebayo.