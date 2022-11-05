Neurms’ management software to help small businesses retain forex, drive sales

Neurms, a retail management software platform has officially launched its product to enable both merchants and customers to carry out their retail business seamlessly.

Neurms was born from the numerous problems surrounding the retail business and some of these problems include theft reduction, pilferage, stock mismanagement, global currency problem, and many more. And the solution to these problems is embodied in one application called Neurms, said Lanre Olaniyan, founder and CEO of the company.

He said: “To create Neurms we sat with an entrepreneur who was running various businesses and has survived the business environment.”

Neurms is a retail management software that enables business both retail, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and others to drive more sales with business applications from Point of sale (PoS), inventory management, retail customer relationship management, vendor management, business analytics, financial reporting, employees data management, and many more.

The company was officially launched on 3 November 2022 at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos. During the launch, the company noted that its product works on every application such as PoS systems, computers, and even on your mobile device. The best-in-class product is an online application embodied with diverse features to serve its users.

From centralisation, to design, to testing, every feature was designed to solve every problem a customer may have in mind in the retail business, Olaniyan said.

The retail company noted that the online platform works from purchases, to delivery, to warehousing, to inventory management, to distribution, to the PoS, and to the performance of each stock.

In signing up to the platform there are numerous advantages to be derived, from web presence and ownership to visibility and many more. Also, after loading your inventory on the platform it creates a web version to enable customers to reach out to you with ease, the company noted.

However, every purchase made on the website goes directly into your analytics and you get a report on it, this application tends to give the merchant’s e-commerce leverage.

According to the company, in managing employees, Neurms helps control the activity of your staff such as compensation, payroll, and planning of staff shifts, which are all detailed on the platform.

Point of sale is a general feature common to all retail software, Olaniyan said “ what makes ours stand out is its ability to monitor sales, restock goods when required, product inventory, and manage customers effortlessly.”

Other features of the platform include sales processing, technical support, stock control and management, multi-currency, composite stock management, multiple stock charts, and many more. To get more information visit Neurms.com for more details.

Commenting on the product, Bolale Emily, product manager at Neurms said, “Neurms is not just an application, it’s a lifestyle, it’s a benchmark for what you need to do concerning your business.”