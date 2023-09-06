MTN Nigeria targets net zero emissions with clean energy investment

MTN Nigeria, the largest telecommunication provider, has announced significant investments in clean energy technologies as part of its efforts to reduce emissions and support Nigeria in achieving its 2050-2070 net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission commitments.

In its 2023 climate change report, the ICT company shares how it is partnering with a renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) program to deploy a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) power plan to supply both its corporate office, MTN Plaza, and main data centre in Ikoyi.

Nigeria’s Climate Change Act 2021 sets the stage for the country’s transition to low greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable growth. The Act aims to establish a framework to set a net zero GHG target, with the goal of reaching net zero emissions as early as possible in the second half of this century.

According to the climate change report, the implementation of three 1.1-megawatt (MW) gas generators has already led to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, this move has resulted in substantial cost savings, with more than N570 million saved in energy costs.

MTN Nigeria has also taken steps to optimise power consumption in its facilities. The installation of motion light sensors in buildings and switching centres helps minimize unnecessary energy usage.

Furthermore, the company has initiated a 56-kilowatt proof-of-concept solar project that generates over 4,000 kilowatt hours of clean electricity each month.

Karl Toriola, the CEO of MTN Nigeria, said “Our commitment to Nigeria goes beyond connectivity. We recognise the environmental challenges our nation faces, and we’re dedicated to being part of the solution. Our investments in sustainable energy and infrastructure are not just good for business, they’re essential for the future of Nigeria.”

In addition, MTN Nigeria’s emission reduction and clean energy transition align with MTN Group’s Project Zero, which targets greenhouse gas reductions through energy efficiency, green energy adoption, and investments in climate protection projects to offset emissions, adhering to strict environmental and social standards.