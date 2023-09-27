More women acquire tech skills for career growth

More women are bridging the digital tech divide and acquiring relevant skills for their career growth and development.

In bridging the gender skill gap, over 1,500 girls and women have graduated from the second cohort of Women In Tech Nigeria’s 2023 Makeathon.

The VFD Group sponsored Women in Tech Nigeria 2023 Makeathon a ground-breaking initiative aimed at empowering girls and women to pursue careers in technology-related fields.

This achievement marks a significant step towards advancing gender diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry across Nigeria after the first edition, which graduated 1,000 beneficiaries.

“The graduation of 1,500 girls and women from the Women in Tech Nigeria 2023 Makeathon is a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gender gap in technology. The dedication and passion displayed by these graduates are truly inspiring. We believe that they are poised to make a substantial impact in the tech industry and contribute to Nigeria’s technological growth,” Solape Akinpelu, country director of Women in Tech Nigeria said.

“The tech industry is one of the most important and fastest-growing sectors in the world. We are proud to partner with VFD Group to provide girls and women with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in this exciting field. We are confident that our graduates will make significant contributions to the tech industry and to Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

Over the course of the 3-month intensive free, capacity-building, digital literacy exercise in Product Design, Product Management, Digital Marketing, and Data Analytics, the participants were provided with hands-on training and capacity-building lessons to gather the requisite skills and knowledge they need to launch successful careers in tech.

The graduation ceremony was held at The Nest Innovation Technology Park, Yaba, was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the program’s participants. The girls and women, from diverse backgrounds and experiences, demonstrated their commitment to breaking barriers and making a lasting impact in the tech industry.

The Women in Tech Nigeria 2023 Makeathon aligns with global insights that emphasise the importance of diversity in the technology sector. A diverse workforce not only fosters innovation but also addresses critical challenges and brings different perspectives to the table.

By providing women with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in tech-related careers, this program contributes to the broader goal of creating a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem.

Gbenga Omolokun, managing director, of VBank, said; “The Makeathon is part of our goal to increase the participation of women in the tech industry. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, women account for only 28 percent of the global workforce in tech. In Nigeria, the gender gap in the tech industry is even wider, with women accounting for only 22 percent of the workforce.”

“We committed to sponsoring the Makeathon to close the gender gap in the tech industry by providing girls and women with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. This partnership reflects VFD Group’s dedication to fostering positive change and contributing to creating a more diverse and inclusive tech industry, which will benefit everyone,” Omolokun said.