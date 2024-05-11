Inclusion can catalyse innovation, progress — WiTN

Women in Tech Nigeria (WITN), the local arm of the global community of women in tech, has stressed that diversity is a catalyst for innovation and progress.

Speaking during the opening of an International Women’s Day-themed event titled ‘Inspiring Inclusion,’ Solape Akinpelu, the chapter director of WITN, reiterated that diversity is not just a buzzword but a catalyst for innovation and progress.

“Inclusion starts with a diverse workforce. Diverse and inclusive teams have shown to be highly profitable and more likely to develop inclusive products that cater to a wider range of people.

“Research shows that companies with advanced inclusive practices are four times more likely to create inclusive products,” she said.

According to the organisers, the event was held in partnership with MTN.

In her remarks, Otasowie Ena-Umweni, Senior Manager, Delivery, UX and Automation, MTN Nigeria, said, “A diverse workforce not only fosters innovation but also addresses critical challenges and brings different perspectives to the table.

“By providing women with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in tech-related careers, we can all contribute to the broader goal of creating a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem.”

Also at the event, Akinpelu, also the co-founder and chief executive officer of HerVest, highlighted that the establishment of women-led communities, forums, and networking events can foster an environment of solidarity where women can share their experiences, challenges, and successes.