Moni appoints Femi Hanson as marketing head

Moni, a fintech start-up has appointed Femi Hanson as head of marketing to expand its market share and steer its growth strategy to new heights.

Hanson, a seasoned marketing and public relations professional renowned for his significant contributions to the growth of OPay will support Moni’s growth with his wealth of expertise and visionary insights.

Hanson, having served as senior marketing manager for four years, played a pivotal role in transforming OPay from a fledgling ride-hailing service into one of Nigeria’s leading fintech firms.

“The fintech trailblazer’s remarkable journey continues as he embarks on a new chapter with Moni, an innovative fintech startup poised for exponential growth,” according to a statement made available to BusinessDay.

“With an illustrious career marked by his ability to drive impactful growth and communication strategies for tech companies, Hanson’s proficiency lies in crafting compelling narratives, cultivating thought leadership, and nurturing robust media relationships,” the statement said.

Passionate about leveraging technology to craft impactful stories that fuel growth, his dynamic approach is a promising asset for Moni, it added.

During his tenure at OPay, Hanson held the position of senior marketing manager, overseeing growth marketing and PR initiatives.

He was responsible for preparing and delivering comprehensive marketing plans to expand OPay’s user base, collaborating with in-house designers to create visually impactful materials within brand guidelines, and developing an overarching communication strategy.

Additionally, he displayed a knack for spotting advertising opportunities and effectively placing adverts in various media, including press, radio, and television.

His commitment extended to representing the brand at key industry events, where he supervised booths, conducted customer interviews, and participated in focus groups.

Hanson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Management from the University of Bradford, where he demonstrated his leadership capabilities as the head of Public Relations for the Nigerian Student Society.

His active engagement extended to being part of both the UOB Football team and ACS Football team, where he served as assistant captain.

Subsequently, he pursued an MBA in International Human Resource Management from Rome Business School in 2017.

This academic achievement enriched his understanding of key concepts in management, strengthening his ability to apply psychological insights to the practice of management within organisations.