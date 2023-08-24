Signal Alliance appoints Ufomba, Komolafe as CEOs for subsidiaries

Signal Alliance Technology Holding has announced the appointment of Ken Ufomba as its chief executive officer of Signal Alliance Consulting and Busola Komolafe as chief executive officer of Cloudsa effective from 1 July 2023.

Their appointments are inclusive of a strategic roadmap for the organisation’s two-year internal transformation program it started in 2021, which included transforming its offerings to the market, expansion to Africa and turning Signal Alliance into a holding company with operating companies covering different sectors of technology and geographies.

Following almost two decades of work experience with Signal Alliance, Ufoma and Komolafe grew through the ranks and led a variety of operational, project-driven, advisory and executive roles.

They served as operating company leads temporarily for two years before these consolidated appointments and while in the acting roles, they were responsible for the overall operations of the business units serving public and private sector clients across a wide range of end markets locally and internationally in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and the Middle East.

“Ken and Busola have brought a wealth of industry experience, excellent strategic leadership skills to our subsidiaries, and I am delighted that they will be our new chief executive officers,” Collins Onuegbu, chairman of Signal Alliance Technology said.

“They have impressed their various boards with the impact they have made over the past two years in their transitory roles as Director for Signal Alliance consulting and as general manager, for Cloudsa where they have brought clarity, technical depth, structure, focus, and a strong client-centric mindset,” he said.

“We believe they are a great fit, with the combination of skills and experience to lead the businesses through their next strategic phase,” he added.

Signal Alliance Technology is a leading technology group in Africa with operations in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and the Middle East. Its subsidiaries offer services spanning technology consulting, cloud technology, business applications, cybersecurity, and software development.