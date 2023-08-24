NERC urges electricity consumers to update their meters to avoid deactivation

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) sent a message on Tuesday via its official Twitter handle urging electricity consumers nationwide to begin the process of upgrading their prepaid meters to prevent potential meter deactivation by November 2024.

The NERC clarified that failure to update these prepaid meters would result in their cessation of operation starting in November of the following year, citing this as a global standard for prepaid electricity meters.

It said, “If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free.

Read also: Niger owes Nigeria N4bn for power supply – NERC

“Discos (distribution companies) shall commence the issuance of two free Key Change Tokens, which will update your meter. The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual. Contact your Disco for more information.”