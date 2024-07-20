Power outage looms in FCT, others as TCN issues AEDC disconnection notice

Residents in Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States may be thrown into darkness from 28th July 2024, as Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) issues notice of disconnection to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over non-compliance with the provisions of the market rules.

The TCN, in the notice of disconnection signed by Ali Ahmad, its Market Operator, said that the AEDC has been previously notified of its default of market rules via a request for the fulfilment of prudential requirement dated 13th February 2024, a notice of an event of default: non-fulfilment of prudential requirement dated 22nd March 2024 and notice of intent to issue a suspension order: non-provisions of adequate bank guarantee dated 8th April 2024.

It explained that market operators in these notices requested that corrective actions be taken within a specified period to cure the default.

“Despite all notifications, AEDC failed to cure this default. Given this non-compliance, AEDC is hereby suspended from the market operator-administered electricity market. No new contract or agreement shall be entered into with AEDC within the suspension period.

“To remedy this situation, AEDC must provide an adequate bank guarantee within five (5) business days from the date of this notice. If after five business days, this default is not cured, AEDC’s network may be partially or totally disconnected from the grid in line with section 45 of the market rules.

“The Market Operator hereby issues a disconnection order for Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for its non-compliance with the provisions of the Market Rules,” it stated.

The TCN announced 28th July 2024 as the disconnection date adding that the disconnection points will include: 33Kv Feeder from 132/33Kv Katampe 1 Transmission station and 33Kv Feeder 3 from 132/33Kv Central Area transmission station.

“The defaulting Market Participant AEDC has been duly notified of their infractions concerning non-compliance with section 15.3.3.a of the Market Rules. Newspaper publication has been made in line with the Market Rules which gives AEDC a deadline of five (5) business days from the date of this publication to remedy its market rules infractions,” it stated.

It added that after 30 business days of the disconnection from the grid and the default is not cured, the market operator will terminate AEDC’s market participation agreement.