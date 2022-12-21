Liquid Intelligent launches in Nigeria to enhance digital services

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group has officially launched its operations in Nigeria in a bid to accelerate digital transformation.

According to a press statement by the company, the acceleration of digital transformation and the rising demand for cloud services has made Nigeria ripe for investment for the company.

“As a one-stop shop technology company offering high-speed connectivity, cloud and cyber security services with unmated resilience and scalability, our entry into Nigeria will give new impetus to the country and region’s digital transformation journey,” the statement said.

It also said its world-class infrastructure and scalable digital services will help Nigerian businesses create jobs and opportunities, thereby reducing poverty. “The company is committed to playing its part as a critical driver in the country’s economic and societal growth.”

Wole Abu, CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies Nigeria said access to new and innovative technologies and high-speed connectivity has changed how organisations work across the continent.

“West Africa boasts the largest connectivity on the continent, connecting Nigeria locally and internationally. Our company brings de-facto means of backhauling traffic within middle-mile networks, allowing the effective deployment of broadband networks in Nigeria and the rest of the region”.

Hardy Pemhiwa, group president and chief executive officer at Cassava Technologies added that they were the first African company to lay over 100,000 km of fibre network across the African continent, and they plan to extend their reach into Nigeria.

“Expanding our operations here reiterates our interest in working with the government to achieve the objectives of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021 – 2025) and to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy, a vision enshrined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020 – 2030).

“Through our expertise, we will work towards ensuring that businesses and individuals can add to the growing digital economy setting Nigeria on its path to transform into a tech powerhouse in Africa,” Pemhiwa said.

Through partnerships with international tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, cloud and cyber security offerings, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to Nigeria.

In addition, the company said its pan-African footprint uniquely positions it to utilise its infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies, including the high computing power of the cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber security services to customers.

“In the last two years, we have seen Nigeria benefit exponentially as businesses transformed digitally. The need now is to elevate local businesses with increased access to digital solutions that will level the playing field compared to their European and US counterparts,” Abu said.

“In addition, the expertise we have garnered in the last two decades of partnering with businesses in other African countries will play a crucial role as we provide companies with the necessary tools to enable further growth,” he said.