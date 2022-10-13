IXPN secures hosting rights for Nigeria Peering and Interconnection Forum

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), a non-profit organization providing a platform for direct network interconnection within Nigeria, in collaboration with the Nigerian Network Operators Group (NgNOG) will host the 2022 Nigeria Peering and Interconnection Forum (NgPIF).

The forum aims to promote national and cross-border interconnection and increase local Internet content, according to the organisers.

A statement announcing the forum which was signed and issued by Muhammed Rudman, chief executive officer of IXPN shows that the 2-day forum will be held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from October 25 to 26, 2022, bringing together Telecom Operators, Internet Service Providers, Content Providers, Data Center Operators, Educational Institutions, Policy-Makers, Investors and all other Internet-related organizations to network, collaborate and share experiences in an effort to enhance Nigeria’s internet ecosystem.

“The forum will provide participants with the opportunity to meet one-on-one with any of the other participants through dedicated Peering Bilateral meeting sessions, with the goal of facilitating direct communications between network operators and content providers. Other interactive meetings will be facilitated through social activities in person and via an online portal,” it reads.

Read also: EnterpriseNGR lists sectors that can make Nigeria Africa’s financial hub

Also, the statement added that the forum would run both online and in-person to attract more participants. The forum aims to promote national and cross-border interconnection and increase local Internet content.

The organisers said the forum will facilitate the exchange of information and insights regarding the economics and benefits of network interconnection, peering and local hosting/Internet traffic.

Adewale Adedoku, speaking on behalf of NgNOG highlighted other features of the forum including 2 days of in-depth sessions covering critical issues in the Internet ecosystem through technical presentations and talks from a select group of industry experts.

“There will also be an IPV6 and RPKI Deployment Hackathon hosted by AFRINIC – the Regional Internet Registry, where resource members’ teams are guided on IPV6 deployment. This also provides the opportunity to meet with AFRINIC staff on-site for assistance with acquiring numbering resources and resolution of technical challenges,” Adedoku said.

He explained that these activities will together facilitate quality engagement to foster collaboration for the advancement of broadband internet, localised content and the associated development in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NgNOG said it has enabled collaboration and sharing of experience within the Nigerian communication technology ecosystem since 2006 and also helped to bring global best practices to networking in Nigerian higher education, facilitating the setting of internet industry standards.