iPhone 14 rumours and leak: everything we know so far

The iPhone rumours have been surfacing right from the beginning of the year and as the Apple event comes closer, as it will occur in September, more solid leaks have popped up and we can see what to expect before the event.

The lineup of the iPhone is changing with the elimination of the 5.4-inch iPhone mini, as it turned out to be unpopular with customers. Apple has decided to focus on the larger iPhones for its flagship models, and we are expecting to see a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 pro-Max. The 14 Max is expected to be Apple’s first ever 6.7-inch iPhone that isn’t a “Pro” model.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the only models that still come with the faster Apple A16 chip and a new “pill + hole punch” screen notch. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 models are likely to continue to use the same A15 chip that was introduced in the iPhone 13 series, so there could be a noticeable difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 chip, which is the first 10-gigabit 5G modem with faster connection speed and connectivity improvement. Alongside the X65, Apple is expected to introduce new satellite-based emergency features that will let users send text messages in emergencies and report accidents with no cellular coverage.

Camera

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants will also get new camera features. It will be their main selling point, with the first 48MP wide sensor and the possibility of AI-based scaling to increase detail in photos and reduce noise, as well as an 8K video for better quality and detail while shooting videos on the phone.

There haven’t been a lot of significant design changes over the years, but the camera bumps on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could get thicker, with the bump on the Pro growing in size more.

ProMotion Display

Apple is likely going to restrict ProMotion technology to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to analyst Ross Young. Young has made it clear that he believes the 120Hz refresh rate will remain an iPhone 14 Pro feature. Young has made it clear that he considers 120Hz refresh rates to remain an iPhone 14 Pro feature. Always-on display technology is also going to be introduced as an exclusive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature.