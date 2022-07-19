Nothing Phone 1: An odd-looking Smartphone

The Nothing Company is a relatively new company that is owned by Carl Pay, the former chief of One Plus.

A year ago, they came out with the Nothing Ear 1, wireless earbuds, which were launched in July 2021. The product stood out from other wireless earbuds because of its transparent stems, and now the company is back with its new smartphone that shows a transparent back.

Design

The Nothing Phone 1 is a solid mid-range Android phone. The phone comes with an aluminium frame with an IP53 water resistance rating, which means it can be saved from splashes.

It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, which protects the phone from the back to the front glass. It has a transparent rear with its Glyph interface, which can be set up to light up when certain conditions are met. It comes in only 2 colours, which are black and white.

Display

It comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display that provides 60-120 hertz and a 240-hertz touch sampling. The display of the Nothing Phone 1 is a flat design like that of the iPhone, with a clean and trimmed bezel on all sides. And for the front-facing camera, it’s a left-mounted punch hole. It also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Performance

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and is also backed up by 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a 4500 mAh non-removable battery. It supports 33w of fast charging, which means it can get to 50 percent in 30 minutes and 100 percent in 70 minutes, as advertised. It supports 15W of wireless charging and 5W of reverse wireless charging.

Software: Nothing UI

As a new smartphone on the market, it runs on an almost cleaner version of Android. It doesn’t come with any bloatware or additional software other than the stock Android software. It comes with Android 12 at launch and supports 3 years of android os updates and 4 years of security updates.

Price

The phone is priced at 469 dollars in the base version of 8Gb of ram and 128Gb of storage, 499 for the 8Gb of ram and 258Gb of storage and 549 dollars for the 12Gb of ram and the 256 Gb of storage.