Interswitch launches NeverStop brand campaign to Kicks Off 20th anniversary

Interswitch has launched the NeverStop brand campaign to kick-off its 20th anniversary.

According to the payment company, the NeverStop campaign project is positioning as a pioneering and integral enabler that has supported the growth and development of fintech and payments across Africa over the last 20 years

Also, Interswitch stated that the brand amplifies the brand’s progressive outlook as a frontier-driving company which keeps pushing boundaries and facilitating the creation of new ecosystems that help businesses and individuals scale and thrive, in line with its purpose of inspiring Africa to greatness through innovation, value-creation and excellence.

Mitchell Elegbe, founder and group CEO speaking at the anniversary kick off parley said, “Today, as we flag off our celebrations, there is quite a lot of excitement within Interswitch, but also some deep reflection as we look back on the journey of the last two decades of transforming Africa’s digital economy. Interswitch was founded to solve a social problem, to make people’s lives easier when it came to payments, transactions and accessing their funds. We saw a way to do this by developing products and services with the consumer at the heart, leading with technology and innovation.”

“As is the case with many pioneers, while we navigated uncharted waters, there were times when we pushed ahead with absolutely no assurances and buoyed up by just sheer tenacity and grit. At those times, the big picture kept us going, our dream to deliver a prosperous Africa, driven by a seamless exchange of value and commerce”

Elegbe asserted that the foregoing was the foundation upon which Interswitch’s two flagship products, Quickteller and Verve, were created, born from the over-arching mission to solve problems and focused on delivering comprehensive solutions for individuals to make everyday payments, to help connect and simplify the lives of our consumers across the continent.

Read also: CIBN, others sign agreement on Fintech certification

Cherry Eromosele, executive vice-President for Group Marketing and Communication, Interswitch while speaking on the ‘Never Stop’ campaign, said, “Anniversaries not only give the chance to celebrate how far we’ve come in our journey, but also provide the opportunity to stop, reflect and launch out again with fresh passion, a renewed zeal and a clearer vision. This is what underpins the philosophy that has given rise to NeverStop. As we look ahead, we see enormous potential for future growth and the furthering of our vision.”

“The outlook is rapidly evolving. At Interswitch, we also see the application of digital payments as being sector-agnostic and, with the increasing adoption of technology and digital payments across Nigeria and Africa, opportunities to broaden the fintech and payments landscape continues to present them,” she said

From Elegbe’s perspective, the runway for growth remains significant as well over 50 percent of Nigeria is still unbanked or underbanked while 85 percent of transactions in sub-Saharan African still occur in cash.

He said, “today, technology is at the forefront of society and will continue to play a significant role in how we work and live. Nigeria is fast becoming the tech-capital of Africa, with one of the fastest growing tech markets in the world. Interswitch has always been focused on the bigger picture, with the understanding that “going it alone” is not the answer, and that we do better by working together. Building a profitable, thriving business has been important, but in order to achieve our purpose of Inspiring Africa to Greatness, we had to play our part in providing an enabling environment for the holistic ecosystem to thrive”.

Meanwhile, the company disclosed plans to unveil more brand campaigns, commemorative events and thought-leadership initiatives over the next six months, centered around this significant corporate milestone on a Pan-African level.