IIM-Africa calls for effective data management to drive digital economy

Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa has called for cautious efforts to infuse the culture of effective data and information management into the public and private sectors in Nigeria as means to drive digital economy.

Thus, the Institute says there are urgent needs for government at all levels to initiate policies and measures to ensure proper management of information and data in the country.

Oyedokun Oyewole, the president/chairman, governing council of IIM-Africa, made states this during a press conference to announce plans for the Institute’s annual conference, induction and investiture scheduled to hold on March 14, at the University of Lagos main auditorium, Akoka, Lagos.

The US consular-general, US Consulate, Lagos, Claire Pierangelo, will deliver the keynote address.

Oyewole says the conference theme: “Effective Data and Information Management: Key to Success in Digital Economy”, was carefully selected to set the parameters for data/information management, usage, creating processes for resolving data/information issues aimed at enabling regulatory bodies and other stakeholders make decisions based on high-quality data and well-managed information assets in the digital economy era.

According to Oyewole, the body will also leverage the conference period to highlight the various information gaps, information management needs, and also proffer required framework for effective data/information governance in regulatory agencies across the country.

Several speakers and activities have been lined up for the day’s programme, which will also pin-point the vital role information management services play for developing economies like Nigeria.

However, to develop and propagate these transformational powers of technology, the IIM-Africa believes that the primary requirements are skilled manpower, legislations, standards, and government support.

On the induction and investiture, Oyewole describes IIM-Africa as an exceptional international professional institute developed to promote the highest standards of excellence, integrity, competence, and research in information management.

“The Institute, with Chapters in Ghana, South Africa, Australia, United Kingdom, United States of America and Canada, is an embodiment of everything that is good and principled about professionalism in data, information, records, document, archives, and content management education, and capacity development,” he says.

He says the Institute was established to assist organisations and government in Africa to be globally competitive, leveraging on quality data and information for better decision making, lower cost of operations, prevention and mitigation of exposure to information risks, promotion of quality and timely service delivery, effective monitoring and evaluation of business processes, increase control over access to information, enable information governance and so on.

“The pace of change and the challenges of the digital economy era imply we’re not only seeing new opportunities but are also facing new risks. Strong leadership, governance, and professionalism in data, information, records, document and knowledge management will be key, both to seizing opportunities and meeting the challenges ahead,” Oyedokun states.

By improving professionalism in this essential field, as required in functions such as healthcare, finance, administration, engineering, construction, project management, procurement, IT, communications and so on, the inductees have been trained to assist their various organisations to seize these emerging opportunities, and meet the evolving challenges of managing information in this rising knowledge, artificial intelligence, machine learning and information age, they would need to begin to see data and information as strategic corporate assets.

The president governing council of IIM notes that it is the institute’s desire to develop and propagate the industry here in Africa and across the globe.

Bilikis Abidogun, head of business development at IIM-Africa, says the conference offers opportunity for second edition of IIM-Africa Business Connect Exhibition where advertisers and members of the IIM-Africa take advantage of the event to showcase their business, products and services.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase and promote your brands, products, services and increase your clientele from the general public and members of the Institute”, she notes.