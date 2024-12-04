IFC invests $1.2 billion in IHS to boost connectivity in emerging markets

International Finance Corporation (IFC)

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has anchored a $1.2 billion dual-tranche bond issuance for IHS Holding Limited (IHS Towers) to support digital connectivity for millions of people in emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

According to the IFC, the fund is its biggest-ever mobilisation for a single bond deal and will enable the company to refinance existing debt and support organic growth across its markets.

The financing package included an initial IFC commitment of up to $100 million and is expected to strengthen IHS Towers’ financial flexibility by extending its debt maturity profile.

Read also: SecureID gets double recognition for digital identity innovation

Reports indicate that 95 percent of individuals without internet access live in low- and middle-income countries, highlighting a pressing need for expanded digital connectivity. Reliable and affordable internet access is crucial for economic growth, business innovation, education, healthcare, and financial services in these regions.

Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director, Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, said, “This investment represents a transformative step toward closing the digital divide and driving sustainable, inclusive growth in emerging markets.

“We are proud to support IHS Towers through this partnership to help foster digital inclusion and empower businesses and individuals with greater access to digital tools that drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities, especially in the most remote areas of the countries covered by this important project.”

This fund will also allow IHS Towers to continue its efforts to integrate solar power and energy-efficient systems to reduce the carbon emissions intensity of its tower operations.

Sarvesh Suri, IFC Regional Industry Director, Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Africa, added “We are proud to support innovative solutions that advance digital inclusion while prioritising sustainability.”

“Our collaboration with IHS Towers underscores our shared commitment to driving sustainable development globally, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, empowering communities to engage more fully in the digital economy.”

Read also: Transforming Leadership in a Digital Era: Highlights from the Strategic Leadership Programme in Oxford

IFC has been a long-standing partner of IHS Towers, which operates over 40,000 towers facilitating mobile coverage and connectivity for approximately 750 million people across Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Brazil, Colombia, and Kuwait with about three-quarters of IHS towers located in Africa.

By financing mobile network operators, independent tower operators, data centres, and broadband providers, IFC is strengthening the infrastructure needed to expand digital connectivity in underserved regions.

Share