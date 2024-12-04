SecureID gets double recognition for digital identity innovation

Kofo Akinkugbe, founder/group CEO of SecureID

In a compelling testament to African technological ingenuity, SecureID, Nigeria’s leading smart card manufacturer, has secured dual accolades for its pioneering work in digital identity solutions and supply chain excellence.

The company’s founder and Group CEO, Kofo Akinkugbe was named Best Female Supplier of the Year 2024 at MTN Nigeria’s annual Suppliers Forum. This year’s event, themed “Partnership: Navigating the Headwinds,” spotlighted leaders excelling amid industry challenges. MTN Nigeria recognised Akinkugbe’s exceptional leadership in driving supplier compliance, ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction, and setting new benchmarks for excellence.

Adding to this achievement, SecureID was also honoured as the Best Digital Identity Provider for the Public Sector following a nationwide vote conducted by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms. This prestigious award highlights SecureID’s critical role in Nigeria’s ongoing digital transformation, particularly through its innovative identity management solutions that empower secure and accessible public services.

“SecureID’s achievements showcase the transformative potential of African-led technology solutions,” said Oluwole Dada, General Manager, SecureID. “Our success in public and private sector collaborations underscores the value of local expertise in driving digital inclusion and economic development.”

As Nigeria intensifies its push toward digital transformation, particularly in public service delivery and financial inclusion, SecureID’s digital identity solutions have emerged as indispensable infrastructure. These innovations enable millions to access secure and reliable digital services, modernizing sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and government administration.

The dual recognitions from MTN Nigeria and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms affirm SecureID’s leadership in advancing secure, inclusive, and scalable digital identity systems. This achievement also reflects a larger narrative within Africa’s technology ecosystem, where homegrown companies are delivering solutions tailored to local realities while meeting global standards.

SecureID’s proven track record positions it as a critical player in shaping Nigeria’s evolving digital economy. As demand for secure and inclusive digital identity services grows across all sectors, the company’s expertise and innovative approach will remain pivotal to the nation’s progress.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

