Transforming Leadership in a Digital Era: Highlights from the Strategic Leadership Programme in Oxford

The recently concluded Strategic Leadership Programme, organised by TEXEM, UK, was a transformative initiative that empowered leaders to excel in a world characterised by digital disruption and rapid change. With a blend of academic excellence, actionable insights, and innovative methodologies, the programme left participants inspired and equipped to drive growth, resilience, and sustainability in their organisations.

The journey began at the historic Windsor Castle, a venue that served as a metaphor for the balance between tradition and innovation—a balance that strategic leaders must master. Participants engaged in activities designed to foster bonding, trust, and collaboration, setting the stage for a week of dynamic learning and impactful networking. The evening saw Dr. Alim Abubakre, Founder of TEXEM, UK, deliver a powerful presentation on “Strategic Leadership in a Disruptive World.” Dr. Abubakre challenged participants to see digital disruption not as a threat but as a launchpad for innovation and growth. His call to action resonated deeply, inspiring leaders to adopt a mindset of adaptability and resilience.

The programme’s benefits were evident from the start and organisations whose leaders participated stand to gain significantly. Leaders left with enhanced strategic agility, enabling them to anticipate and adapt to market shifts, customer demands, and technological advancements. This agility ensures that their organisations can remain competitive in fast-changing global markets.

Participants also developed the ability to make improved decisions, grounded in a deeper understanding of big data, analytics, and AI. By leveraging these tools, leaders can navigate complexities, identify opportunities, and optimise operations, driving their organisations toward sustainable success.

A significant outcome of the programme was the cultivation of stronger organisational cultures. Leaders are now better equipped to inspire their teams, fostering environments that prioritise adaptability, inclusion, and continuous learning. Such cultures empower employees to think creatively and embrace innovation, a critical component of success in today’s fast-paced world.

The programme also unlocked increased innovation capacity, enabling leaders to embed experimentation and intrapreneurship into their organisations. This focus on innovation ensures that organisations can stay ahead of industry trends and maintain a competitive edge.

A highlight of the week was the insightful presentation on Cyber Security by Colonel Andrew Clarke at St Anthony’s College, University of Oxford. This session heightened participants’ awareness of cybersecurity’s strategic importance, providing them with the tools to safeguard organisational assets, protect sensitive data, and foster trust. This heightened cybersecurity awareness is especially critical for organisations operating in all sectors including fintech and technology.

The programme also fostered stronger global connectivity, as participants engaged in peer-to-peer learning and networking with leaders from diverse industries and regions. These connections open doors to international collaborations, enhancing organisational influence and reach in an increasingly interconnected world.

Perhaps most inspiring is the emphasis on long-term resilience and sustainability. By prioritising ethical governance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance, and future-ready strategies, leaders are prepared to steer their organisations through uncertainty while ensuring enduring success. They are building organisations not just for today but for the future, creating systems capable of thriving amidst challenges and seizing emerging opportunities.

Day two focused on agile leadership and digital transformation under the guidance of *Professor Rodria Laline, while day three, led by Professor John Peters, explored the balance between technology and human capability. The programme culminated with Professor Paul Griffith, who provided a roadmap for sustainable leadership in disruptive times. These sessions combined theoretical insights with practical applications, ensuring that participants left with actionable strategies tailored to their organisational contexts.

The Strategic Leadership Programme, designed and delivered by TEXEM, UK, utilised a tested and proven methodology, including games, observation practice, self-reflection, and case studies, making learning both engaging and impactful. Leaders departed not only with enhanced skills but also with renewed vision and purpose, ready to redefine success in their organisations.

This programme was more than a capacity development session; it was a call to action for leaders to champion innovation, inspire change, and create a legacy of growth and resilience. For organisations in Nigeria, it offers a pathway to building visionary leaders who can transform industries and contribute to nation-building.

Testimonials:

Testimonials from participants echoed the sentiment that this programme was a transformative experience. The fusion of theoretical knowledge with practical application, coupled with the diverse perspectives shared by the faculty and fellow participants, made for a rich and rewarding learning environment as affirmed by some of the participants;

Ismael Yahaya, the GM of Production Operations at SEPLAT and a participant in the programme, said, “This leadership programme has been incredibly impactful. It provided me with the opportunity to learn from top-notch resources from across the globe, coupled with highly engaging participation. While I previously viewed digital transformation from a different lens, this experience has given me a clearer understanding of effective leadership in a digitally evolving environment. I’m confident I can apply these insights to my current role, ensuring measurable improvements moving forward.”

Anne Omezi, the Director of ICT at NMDPRA and another participant, shared her thoughts: “This has been an enriching and transformative experience for me. I’ve gained valuable insights and skills that I’m eager to take back to Nigeria and put into practice. The true essence of training lies in its application, and I’m confident that implementing what I’ve learned here will drive meaningful change—not just within my department but across the organisation as a whole.”

If you aspire to drive meaningful change and lead with purpose, TEXEM, UK, invites you to join the next set of 2025 programmes. Together, let’s shape a future defined by innovation, resilience, and strategic impact.

