Forex Portal Academy to upskill 1m African youths in financial trading

Forex Portal Academy, a forex trading education platform founded in 2016 said it is set to equip over one million African youths with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the financial markets before the end of 2023.

The academy aims to shape the next generation of financial analysts and offer crypto literacy, granting exclusive access to the booming cryptocurrency industry through a personalized learning experience.

Forex Portal Academy has already made significant strides in achieving its mission, with a comprehensive five-day free forex training program that has empowered over 500 to 2000 young individuals aged between 18 and 35 from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and beyond.

Emmanuel Etim, spokesperson for Forex Portal Academy, said, “Forex Portal Academy is proud to have trained over 50,000 young individuals who can now harness the potential of the forex market to secure their financial future.”

He emphasised the academy’s goal of continuing to empower aspiring traders across Africa through comprehensive training programs, adding that the academy’s mission is to democratize forex trading education and provide opportunities for African youth to improve their financial literacy.

The academy’s training program covers the fundamentals of forex trading, providing participants with a solid foundation for making informed decisions.

From understanding currency pairs and market trends to analyzing charts and managing risk, students learn essential skills that are vital for successful trading. The academy’s experienced professionals, who boast extensive experience in forex trading, provide personalized attention and guidance to each participant throughout the training.

“Forex Portal Academy is paving the way for a financially prosperous future on the continent. By equipping young individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge, the academy is transforming the lives of aspiring traders and contributing to the growth and development of Africa’s financial landscape,” the academy said.