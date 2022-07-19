Flutterwave unveils Graduate-trainee program to create jobs for young Nigerians

Flutterwave, Africa’s payments technology company, has announced the launch of its Graduate Trainee Program.

According to the payment company, the program aims to nurture 200 young Nigerians by impacting their technical, and soft skills, exposing them to Flutterwave’s solutions and products, and giving them experience working at a global organisation.

Bode Abifarin, chief operating officer, Flutterwave while speaking about the program said, ” Flutterwave is an African company built to solve African challenges with African solutions. Some of the biggest challenges we have faced at Flutterwave have been solved by enlightened African tech experts with African needs in mind. Therefore, we would not be living up to our company’s ethos if we did not offer a leg-up to the young talent available and inspire and train them to ensure that the next future challenges in Africa’s tech scene are solved by talented young Africans.”

He explained that the graduate trainee program and the job fair represent Flutterwave’s commitment to offering these talented individuals the opportunity to share their innovations and expertise with leading experts and tech entrepreneurs not only in Nigeria but across the continent. We hope that by powering the youth’s dreams, we power the continent’s tech scene as well.

The year-long developmental opportunity, according to Flutterwave targets newly graduated Nigerians across various institutions within the country and selected graduate trainees will work on key projects alongside Flutterwave’s dedicated leaders, who will aim to inspire and mentor them towards achieving their career goals.

Similarly, the company disclosed that the program will introduce them to Flutterwave’s network of current and former employees, culture, values, vision, and mission, adding that the program will be plotted in Nigeria with plans to expand into other African countries.

Flutterwave said it opened the application portal earlier in July 2022 to enable young graduates across Nigeria to apply for choice positions in the company and received over 8000 applications from young graduates across the country.

However, Flutterwave also announces the 3rd edition of its Job Fair, in addition to launching its inaugural graduate trainee program,

The payment company said, “The ‘Flutterwave Job Fair’ aims to connect companies to talent in Nigeria’s tech community. The event will present a great opportunity for tech talent to understand the industry environment and connect with leaders and organisations from across the country. The job fair will take place in Abuja on the 30th of July 2022 at Chida Event Centre – Abuja.”