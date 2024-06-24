Flutterwave lays off 24 workers, doubles down on remittance

Flutterwave has laid off 24 staff members (3 percent of its workforce) in a team reorganisation move.

This is as the payment company announced that it is doubling down on its core business, enterprise payments and remittance segment, Send App. “As a result, we have rebuilt the teams to more efficiently utilise the opportunities in these markets. Consequently, we’ve made the difficult decision to support the transition of 24 Wavers accounting for about 3 percent of our workforce,” Olugbenga Agboola, founder and chief executive officer at Flutterwave said on Monday.

