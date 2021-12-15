Flutterwave announces Wizkid as Global Ambassador to push new remittance service

Flutterwave, an African payment technology company has announced Nigerian artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid as its global brand Ambassador following the company’s plans to launch ‘Send’, a remittance solution that aims to increase remittance flow and uptake to Africa.

Send is a quick, reliable, and secure cross-border person-to-person payments service that allows its users to send money to local bank accounts, cash pickups, and mobile wallets regardless of their geographical location using a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The payment company noted that Send will offer customers the easiest way to send money to all parts of Africa from within the continent and the globe while providing Africans easy access to fund overseas bank accounts.

According to the company, the collaboration with the music star will enable Send to reach the African diaspora to create more awareness of the affordable and seamless payment service available to them through the Flutterwave platform.

GB Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave while commenting on the partnership explained that Wizkid’s story is that of hard work, resilience, and excellence. He noted that the company cherishes the way the Ambassador represents Africa constantly in the global entertainment stage while he shows delight in their collaboration as they share the same value.

“Flutterwave and Wizkid share a common belief of showcasing the best of Africa to the world. Send by Flutterwave is the best remittance solution out there by coverage, cost of transactions, and speed. Send represents our over five years of learning, relationship-building, research, and development in cross-border payments. It is also a truly African solution made in Africa by Africans and for the world,” Agboola said.

The CEO stated that the company wants to create opportunities for Africans everywhere through send as they hold the vision of creating endless possibilities in Africa.

Ayodeji Balogun, Wizkid expressed delight in partnering with Flutterwave in bringing more Africans to the digital economy through Send and encouraged all technology companies working positively to shape the African continent for future growth.

“My team and I send a lot of money across borders every day. Using a solution developed by Africans for our daily payments needs is a thing of pride and efficiency. So, when Flutterwave reached out, it was easy to say yes.

For someone like me that’s always on the go, Send offers me the opportunity to keep in touch with my responsibilities across all parts of Africa. It doesn’t matter if I am in the UK and want to make payment in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya or Nigeria, all I need to do is Send it,” Wizkid said.

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that helps businesses all over the world expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets, through a platform that enables cross-border transactions.