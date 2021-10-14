Fixit45 to transform auto mechanics’ market in Nigeria

The rising demand for quality automotive repair and maintenance services as a result of an increase in vehicle age and the poor state of many Nigerian roads has led Fixit45, a tech-enabled automotive platform to commit to redefining the narrative for the automobile industry.

Fixit45 is offering a Pan-African automotive aftermarket platform to enable affordable repair services and redefine service experience for car owners and corporates, as well as enabling value-creating interactions across stakeholders within the automotive aftermarket segment.

This will help meet the rising demand for quality automotive repair and maintenance services.

Research shows that the automotive landscape in Nigeria is defined as a highly fragmented, mostly unregulated industry that is dominated by a lot of informal service providers who often lack the technical competence or the know-how to deliver quality service.

The traditional service and maintenance industry has remained largely untouched by the digital revolution, with many individual car owners and corporate fleet owners still going the non-transparent and time-consuming route.

The industry is also flooded with counterfeit spare parts with a lack of warranty on repairs.

“Traditionally, individuals and corporations own new and used vehicles that will need to be upgraded, repaired, serviced, and maintained. Following the pandemic, a trend that has now emerged has seen many preferring to repair and or upgrade their existing vehicles in order to enhance their mobility assets and trade-in value, as opposed to buying new or foreign used cars,” Justus Obaoye, Founder and CEO Fixit45 said.

One of Fixit45’s missions is to ensure quality repair and maintenance services through a fixed level of vehicular reliability which in turn improves the chances of economic mobility and productivity.

Fixit45 combines an online-to-offline strategy and unique approach of deploying digital technology with local expertise to deliver exceptional service across the verticals that include Auto services, auto parts sourcing, auto care, refurbishment, roadside assistance and repair financing.

The company specializes in vehicle diagnosis, repairs, and maintenance, business owners and individuals are better empowered with information to reduce the cost of vehicle management and maximize their lifetime value.

“At Fixit45, we are leveraging technology to address fundamental issues in the fragmented auto aftermarket space and liberate people and businesses from the clogs that have prevented them from enjoying their mobility assets. We are empowering the market with data to drive decisions, building the much-needed trust and transparency in an opaque segment and layering delightful customer experience bolstered by service excellence,” Obaoye said.

In a report by Reportlinker.com titled “Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030, the global automotive repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $641. billion in 2020 to $690.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 percent.

“As a data-driven tech company, we are working to create digital solutions to make the whole process not only more convenient but also completely transparent. We are taking the stress, mistrust, and time-wasting out of the customer journey,” Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, Co-founder and CTO Fixit45 said.

Since its inception, some of the major brands the company has provided services for include Hyundai, Isuzu, Jaguar, Audi, Chevrolet, BMW, Landrover, Kia, Lexus, Fuso, Ford, Cars45, among others.