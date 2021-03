The Federal Government has extended the tenure of NIN enrolment agent licences issued to mobile network operators (MNOs) from one to five years. This is in consideration of their satisfactory performance in the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment exercise. The government said the approval is a deliberate effort to simplify the enrolment process for…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login