NIN registration: Telcos see biggest subscriber loss since 2017

The decision by the Federal Government to limit the services of telecoms’ operators in order to achieve the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise has left the industry counting over three million subscriber losses in December alone. This loss is the largest since July 2017 when the sector lost nearly four million subscribers, mostly from…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login