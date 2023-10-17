FG partners Wema’s ALAT to deliver 3m digitally trained Nigerians

The federal government of Nigeria in partnership with Wema’s digital bank, ALAT is set to train three million youths and small businesses in digital skill acquisition.

According to the partners, the FGN/ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme for Youth and MSMEs aims to bridge the gap in helping small businesses access much-needed funding and digital capacity development skills.

Announcing the call for entry, the partners said 2,000,000 Nigerian youth and 1,000,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the nation will participate in the programme.

Tunde Mabawonku, executive director of Retail and Digital Business at Wema Bank said, “The FGN/ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme is a transformative opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, job seekers, and professionals across Nigeria. The programme will build a marketplace for young entrepreneurs to gain digital skills that would open doors to sustainable career development and expose small-scale business owners to funding and grants.”

However, interested participants are to register and apply on fg-skillnovation.alat.ng between 13 to 31, October 2023.

The bank stated that participants will be shortlisted and the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Hubs will be commissioned for training across the nation in a phased approach and each hub will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, designed to foster an immersive and conducive learning environment.

“This transformative initiative offers a comprehensive range of digital skills, equipping participants with the tools necessary to excel in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. From software engineering and product management to business analysis, cloud computing, and product design, the program will cater to a diverse spectrum of digital expertise,” the bank stated.

The program will take participants through software engineering, product design and management, and cloud computing, among others.

Meanwhile, the programme was launched on 28, September 2023, and is open to Nigerians who are interested in developing their digital skills and enhancing their business portfolios across Nigeria and beyond.