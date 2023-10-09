Wema Bank rewards Hackaholics 4.0 winners with over N50m

IRETI, a health-tech startup that helps women bridge the gap and manages breast cancer, has emerged winner of the Wema Bank’s Hackaholics 4.0.

The winner was announced on Friday during the Wema Bank/ALAT Hackaholics Digital Summit and grand finale tagged ‘Re-imagine: Disrupting the ecosystem for scale’ held in Lagos.

IRETI won the N15 million cash prize for the best-pitched business, while GRIP – a fintech startup won N10 million as the first runner-up and Trakka won N7 million as the second runner-up. Also, Outsidee won N5 million for the Women Led Award – a prize instituted to support women in tech.

Other winners are Naijabox as the best energy startup; PUP Industries won the award for the best climate subset; MumAlive won in the health startup category; Chao won the e-commerce category, and University-X won the edutech category.

The ten finalists for the Hackaholics 4.0 are IRETI, GRIP, Trakka, Outsidee, Chao, Raptor, Pup Industries, University-X, Naijabox, and MumAlive.

Also, three universities won the Wema Bank Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics endowment fund. They are Babcock University- million; Afe Babalola University- N7 million and Nile University- won N5 million respectively.

“Going forward we will be able to reach out to women in urban communities and also women in rural communities because we are partnering with NGOs. We are reaching out to them; helping them to create awareness about breast cancer – it kills, but you stand a chance to live if you detect early and start treatment on time,” Jane Agbaohwo, founder and creative director, IRETI said after picking the prize.

Moruf Oseni, MD/CEO, Wema Bank, said a unique blend of traditional banking expertise, and technology embedded deeply in the bank’s system has afforded them the opportunity to support the growth of the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.

“We also recognise that any economy that is serious about sustainable economic and social development must pay serious attention to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. Entertainment and sports have put Nigeria on the global landscape in a positive light, but they cannot help to predict technology and infrastructure deficits that will see Nigeria achieve its true potential,” Iseni said.

Olugbenga Agboola, founder and CEO, Flutterwave, in his address, said that events like Hackaholics 4.0 can provide valuable opportunities to founders who are leveraging technology to solve both local and global challenges. He commended Wema Bank for creating structures to support innovation in the fintech ecosystem.

Tunde Mabawonku, ED, retail and digital business, Wema Bank, said that the digital summit transcends boundaries to unite digital innovators, visionaries, and industry leaders from across Nigeria. “It’s all about harnessing the collective potential of startup founders to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital age”.